Odyssey, with no clear sense of how big a hit it will be, opens at No. 1 in 69 countries

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] The action film "Odyssey" (directed by Christopher Nolan) is drawing an explosive response in North America.

"Odyssey" has topped the box office in North America as well as in 69 countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Australia, and India, underscoring its overwhelming box office power.

According to Box Office Mojo, "Odyssey" posted a global opening gross of $264.06 million, or about 390.8 billion won, marking a remarkable start. It is the highest global opening ever for a film directed by Christopher Nolan. The film has surpassed the previous record held by "The Dark Knight Rises" and also outperformed his signature works, including "Oppenheimer," "Tenet," "Dunkirk," and "Interstellar."

Along with its box office success, praise from major overseas media outlets continues to pour in. "You can no longer say Hollywood doesn't make movies like this anymore. No one has ever made a movie like this in the first place" (THE WRAP), "A sweeping, overwhelming cinematic experience! Bring motion sickness pills!" (Time Out), "So immersive that it feels as if we are on the ship together for the journey" (BBC), "A massive spectacle that overwhelms the IMAX screen" (The Hollywood Reporter), and "An overwhelming level of immersion that makes Troy's heat feel vividly alive" (IndieWire) are among the rave reviews.

In addition, "Odyssey" has recorded a 95% Tomatometer score and a 97% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, winning over both critics and audiences and emerging as one of this year's most anticipated films.

"Odyssey" depicts the 10-year, tumultuous journey of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Christopher Nolan, who directed "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," "Tenet," and "Oppenheimer," is at the helm. It will be released on Aug. 5.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.