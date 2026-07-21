"Popular Summer Shoes Can Harm Your Back"

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Flip-flops and sandals are summer essentials for people of all ages and genders. They are light and cool, so many people wear them all day. But wearing shoes with poor support for long periods can make walking unstable and increase strain on the lower back.

According to an analysis of medical use for spinal and joint disorders released by the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA) in 2022, based on 2021 data, the number of patients with spinal disorders in Korea reached 11.31 million, or 22% of the total population, roughly one in five people. Lower back pain is one of the most common symptoms, and a large share of the population is known to experience it at least once in their lifetime.

Summer is a season when air conditioning, reduced physical activity, and changes in footwear can all affect back health. In particular, it is easy to overlook the fact that shoes such as flip-flops and sandals, which do not properly support the foot, can reduce walking stability.

In normal walking, the foot absorbs the impact from the ground first. The arch helps disperse that shock and reduces the load transmitted to the knees, pelvis, and spine. However, wearing flip-flops or sandals with thin soles and poor arch support for long periods can weaken shock absorption and walking stability.

Professor Park Hong-beom of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Korea University Hospital said, "If you wear shoes that lack arch support for long periods, ground impact may not be absorbed properly, which can increase strain on the lumbar spine through the knees and pelvis, so caution is needed."

In the case of flip-flops, a distinctive walking pattern may develop in which the toes grip and pull the strap. This can lead to calf muscle tension, shorter strides, and changes in walking balance. If these changes are repeated, strain can build up not only in the ankles and knees, but also in the pelvis and lumbar spine.

Professor Park emphasized, "If lower back pain is not properly addressed, it can lead to a vicious cycle in which poor body alignment triggers pain again." He added, "For patients who already suffer from back pain, shoes are not just a fashion item but part of the treatment environment."

He also said, "If you expect to walk for long periods in the summer, avoid shoes with overly thin soles or poor foot fixation. It is better to choose shoes with a stable sole that fits the width of your foot, a low heel, cushioning to reduce impact, arch support, and straps that hold the heel and ankle in place."

He further advised, "If back pain lasts for more than two weeks or is accompanied by leg numbness, you should see a specialist for an accurate diagnosis and functional rehabilitation treatment."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Park Hong-beom

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.