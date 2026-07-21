Kim Sook Says, "It Feels Like My House Is About to Fly Away"... After a Tax Notice for Her 230-Pyeong Jeju Home

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Sook, who recently began living in Jeju, shared a very relatable glimpse of her daily life after belatedly checking a tax bill and being left flustered.

A video released on the YouTube channel KimsookTV on the 20th showed Kim Sook starting a new life in Jeju.

That day, Kim Sook said, "I have a dream I really want to try in Jeju," as she officially began her real-life Jeju routine. She said it had long been her dream to fill the yard with hydrangeas in season and enjoy fresh blue crabs to her heart's content.

To make her first dream come true, Kim Sook headed out to "decorate the yard" with her older sister, a Jeju living veteran. She began shaping the garden with her own hands by transplanting hydrangeas, rosemary, spearmint, and other plants from her sister's yard.

After spending the entire day working outdoors, Kim Sook began sorting through a pile of overdue paperwork. While doing so, she found a tax notice and was visibly shocked by the unexpected situation.

Kim Sook said, "A tax demand notice came in. It feels like my house is about to fly away," unable to hide her tense expression.

She later realized that, amid her busy schedule, she had failed to check the tax bill on time and had ended up receiving a demand notice.

She quickly tried to sign up for automatic payment, but another unexpected hurdle was waiting. Kim Sook, who is not usually comfortable with technology, struggled as she tried to set it up on her smartphone.

After fiddling with her phone for a while, she gave an awkward laugh and said, "I guess I have to go in through the internet," adding to the humor with her unexpectedly clumsy charm.

Meanwhile, from March through last month, Kim Sook took part in a renovation project for a roughly 230-pyeong abandoned house in Jeju through the tvN variety show Unpredictable.

After directly taking part in the construction for about a year, she completed her own Jeju home, Sook House, and is now realizing her dreams of life in Jeju one by one.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.