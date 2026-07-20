Did Yang Sang-guk Fall in Love at First Sight? His Face Turns Red at the Sight of the Sports Announcer With a Home in Dogok-dong

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Yang Sang-guk showed clear signs of interest, even blushing, when the first female participant appeared at a group meeting.

On the TV Chosun variety show "Lovers of Joseon," which aired on the 20th, members of "Yuk Can Do It" were shown heading out for a two-day, one-night group meeting.

That day, Yang Sang-guk, the leader of "Yuk Can Do It," along with Yuilhan, Hong Kyung-jun, Shim Soo-chang, and Shim Jae-won, waited for the women at a lodging in Gyeongju.

A short while later, the atmosphere heated up when the first female participant, Lee Yu-bin, arrived in a bright pink dress. Yang Sang-guk was especially quick to run over and carry her suitcase, greeting her warmly. He then surprised everyone by carefully wiping rainwater off the chair she was about to sit on.

Lee Yu-bin shyly said, "I'm so excited and nervous that I'm trembling," and Yang Sang-guk replied, "We were waiting here while feeling extremely nervous too."

Watching the exchange, Shim Soo-chang joked, "Sang-guk is already on her side. His face is red too," drawing laughter from everyone on set.

The self-introduction segment followed. Lee Yu-bin was introduced as a sports announcer, and it was said that she was born in 1994. She has lived in Dogok-dong since birth and reportedly owns her own home, drawing attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.