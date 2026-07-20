'A Shop for Killers Season 2' Lee Dong-wook: "The real counterattack begins... More action scenes"

Disney+ held a production presentation for 'A Shop for Killers Season 2' at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul, on the morning of the 20th. Actor Lee Dong-wook posed for photos.

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actor Lee Dong-wook said, "This is the season where the counterattack begins, and there is more action."

Disney+ original series 'A Shop for Killers Season 2' held its production presentation on the morning of the 20th at the Park Ballroom of Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Attending the event were Lee Dong-wook, who plays Jinman, the uncle who faked his death; Kim Hye-jun, who plays Jian, the new head of Murthehelp; Jo Han-sun, who plays Bale, a key member of the global mercenary group Babylon; Geum Hae-na, who plays Min-hye, Murthehelp's strongest asset; Kim Min, who plays Pashin, Murthehelp's ally; Jung Yoon-ha, who plays Kusanagi, head of Babylon's East Asia branch; Hyunri, who plays Q, the branch's team leader; Masaki Okada, who plays Jay, Babylon's ace; and director Kwon Lee.

Lee Dong-wook said, "I am so happy and honored to continue playing Jung Jin-man. I think we have come this far thanks to the success of Season 1." He added, "This time, it feels like I cannot just keep defending forever, so I go on the counterattack. The amount of action is a little greater than in Season 1, and I worked hard as always," raising expectations.

'A Shop for Killers Season 2' is a stylish action series in which Jian, now the new head of the shopping mall after a harsh handover, launches a full-scale counterattack against Babylon's global forces together with Jinman, who has returned from the dead. The series stars Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young. It was written by Hojin Ji, who also wrote the previous season, and directed by Kwon Lee. The series will begin with episodes 1 and 2 on the 22nd, followed by two new episodes every Wednesday for a total of eight episodes.

Jiyoung Cho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.