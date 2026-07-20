"I Don't Say Hello, I Hate That XX" Kim Hee-chul Admits to a Character Scandal: "Not Seeing Was Just an Excuse. I Was Rude"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul admitted to the character controversy Brian Joo had exposed.

On the 20th, the YouTube channel "East Sea and Baekdu Eunhyuk" uploaded a video titled "Super Junior Members Who Will Never Understand Each Other," featuring Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and Leeteuk as guests.

Eunhyuk and Donghae brought up Kim Hee-chul's trainee days, which Brian Joo had previously talked about. Brian Joo said he greeted Kim Hee-chul first when they were trainees, but Kim Hee-chul walked past without saying hello, adding, "I hated Hee-chul so much when we were trainees."

Kim Hee-chul coolly admitted his mistake, saying, "Back then, my eyesight was bad too, but honestly, I think I was just rude." He added, "So I got a lot of calls from our senior SM artists. They told me I shouldn't do that."

Leeteuk said, "Because of you, I got called in by Brian hyung. I went to practice, and he called me over and said, 'Hee-chul didn't greet me. What is going on? Don't do that.'" Kim Hee-chul replied, "There were a lot of seniors like that."

Eunhyuk also said, "That's why SM etiquette classes were created. All the trainees gathered together and took etiquette lessons," surprising Kim Hee-chul.

Kim Hee-chul said, "Back then, the managers told me they were getting calls about me, so I said I needed to talk. Then I would go to where the seniors were. Tony hyung, Hwanhee hyung, Brian hyung, Woohyuk hyung, and Kangta hyung all scolded me. I really was scolded a lot." He continued, "I would go over, sit down, and say, 'I'm Kim Hee-chul.' Then I'd say, 'I heard I don't greet people. Honestly, I've never even tried being a celebrity, so I don't know these basics. Please teach me. Can I have a drink?' The seniors actually liked that. I became close with Jun Jin hyung because of that, and I got close with Brian hyung that way too."

Kim Hee-chul added, "I told Brian hyung directly, 'You said I didn't greet you, but I think saying I couldn't see well was just an excuse. I'm sorry. Please teach me.' Brian hyung said, 'You're really unique,' and even invited me to his housewarming party. We're all very close now."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.