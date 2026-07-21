Ryu Soo-young on 10 Years of Marriage: "I Get Along Well with Park Ha-sun, But Honestly, I Do Most of the Adjusting"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actor Ryu Soo-young shared a candid look at everyday life after 10 years of marriage.

A video featuring Ryu Soo-young, Ko Chang-seok, and Seo Hyun-chul was released on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup" on the 21st.

Shin Dong-yup asked Ryu Soo-young, "Do you and Ha-sun agree well? How is it?" Ryu Soo-young replied, "Well, we actually get along very well. My wife says that even though she nags me because I am not very good at cleaning up, we stay together because we are compatible when it comes to food." He then added, "But if I think about it, I am the one who adjusts most of the time. That is a pretty big part of it," drawing attention with his honest remarks about married life.

Seo Hyun-chul responded, "So it's not that you get along well, but that you make it work well," and Ryu Soo-young laughed it off, saying, "Now I feel like I should not have said that. Park Ha-sun will see this, and I suddenly feel, 'Oops.' No, we do get along well."

Ko Chang-seok advised Ryu Soo-young, "Once you reach 10 years of marriage, you have to break that pattern. If you keep adjusting, you will have to keep adjusting for the rest of your life."

Meanwhile, Ryu Soo-young married Park Ha-sun in 2017, and the couple has one daughter.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.