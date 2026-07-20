[Official] Lee Do-hyun to Become Lee Byung-hun's Loyal Right-Hand Man... Returns to the Big Screen with Martial Arts Action Film 'Nambeol'

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actor Lee Do-hyun is returning to the big screen with the martial arts action film 'Nambeol' (directed by Lee Mo-gae, produced by Hive Media Corp.).

'Nambeol' has announced the addition of Lee Do-hyun following Lee Byung-hun and Go Youn-jung, further raising anticipation for its star-studded cast lineup, which is gradually taking shape. In particular, attention is focused on the fact that Lee Do-hyun and cinematographer Lee Mo-gae, who built trust through the 10-million-viewer film 'Exhuma,' are reuniting in Lee Mo-gae's first feature directorial effort. With their already proven chemistry, interest is growing over what kind of powerful synergy they will create in 'Nambeol.'

In 'Nambeol,' Lee Do-hyun will play Bokyung, a rugged warrior who leads the punitive force from the front and breaks through enemy lines with relentless action. At the same time, he is a layered character with a warmer sense of camaraderie than anyone else. Most notably, he is set to serve as the loyal right-hand man to Im Eok (Lee Byung-hun), the leader of the warriors, drawing attention to the commanding acting chemistry that Lee Byung-hun and Lee Do-hyun will create in their first collaboration.

Lee Do-hyun has already established himself as a must-watch star with his unmatched acting range across genres and characters in works such as 'Exhuma,' Netflix's 'The Glory,' 'Sweet Home,' and 'Youth of May.' Through 'Nambeol,' he is expected to transform completely into a rough, wild warrior and reveal a new side of himself that audiences have not seen before.

'Nambeol' tells the story of nine warriors in the early Joseon Dynasty, each with different abilities and social ranks, as they head to Tsushima Island to rescue captives abducted by Japanese pirates. The film stars Lee Byung-hun and marks the directorial debut of Lee Mo-gae, who handled cinematography for 'Emergency Declaration,' 'Hunt,' 'Seoul Spring,' and 'Exhuma.' Filming is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.