Husband of the 'PUBG Couple' Shares His Feelings After the Broadcast: "I Received So Many Messages, and I’m Grateful for the Overwhelming Support" [Full Text]

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Kim Jeong-hwan, the husband of the 'PUBG couple,' expressed his gratitude to viewers.

On the 21st, Kim wrote on his social media, "I had no idea so many people would watch the story that suddenly aired today on MBC's Dr. Oh's Report - Love Again.

I was surprised to receive so many messages, and honestly, I feel overwhelmed. " He added, "I didn’t mention it separately because I was worried I might take up your precious time, and I didn’t even tell the people around me.

I’m truly sorry, and I’m just grateful. " Kim concluded, "I bow my head in sincere thanks for the excessive attention, comfort, and support.

Our family also watched it together until the end. " He added, "To everyone who watched, reached out, or even happened to read this post, I sincerely hope your days continue to be filled with happiness and peace.

" In the MBC program aired on the 20th, Dr. Oh's Report - Love Again, viewers learned about Kim's current life as he raises his two children alone after his wife passed away in April following a battle with cancer.

In particular, it drew sympathy when he held a belated funeral for his wife 35 days after a no-mourning-period funeral due to financial hardship. During the process, Kim finally told his 5-year-old son about his mother's absence, deepening viewers' sorrow.

◆ Full text of Kim Jeong-hwan's post Hello.

I'm Jeong-hwan, the father of Dosi.

I had no idea so many people would watch the story that suddenly aired today on MBC's Dr.

Oh's Report.

I was surprised to receive so many messages, and honestly, I feel overwhelmed.

I didn’t mention it separately because I was worried I might take up your precious time, and I didn’t even tell the people around me.

I’m truly sorry, and I’m just grateful.

The number of messages was something I had never experienced before, so I ask for your understanding that I am expressing my thanks through this post.

I bow my head in sincere thanks for the excessive attention, comfort, and support.

Our family also watched it together until the end.

? To everyone who watched and reached out, and to everyone who happened to read this post, I sincerely hope your days continue to be filled with happiness and peace.

Perhaps for all of us, this may be a beginning rather than an ending.

You all worked so hard today! joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.