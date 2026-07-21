KCM Reveals His Eldest Daughter, Hidden for 13 Years: "If I Shave My Beard, I Look Just Like Her" ('Superman Is Back')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer KCM will show off his real-life father-daughter chemistry with his lookalike eldest daughter, Suyeon.

The 630th episode of 'Superman Is Back,' airing on Wednesday the 22nd, will feature the segment 'Children Always Exceed Expectations,' with MCs Jongmin Kim and Ralral, along with special MC Miyeon. In particular, KCM is set to create a memorable day with his eldest daughter, Suyeon, with whom he has not been able to make many memories until now.

KCM, who went on a one-on-one date with Suyeon on the streets of Hongdae, made people laugh by proudly talking about her to those who recognized him, saying, "She's my daughter. Doesn't she look just like me?" He also emphasized how much they resemble each other, saying, "If I just shave my beard, Suyeon and I would look exactly the same." Suyeon then drew laughter by rejecting the father-like resemblance, saying, "People have also said I look like my mom a lot."

At the same time, the two were seen sharing the same taste in food, proving that they are alike in more ways than one. Suyeon's favorite food is tteokbokki, and unlike her mother, who likes meat, she takes after her father, who also loves tteokbokki. KCM and Suyeon reportedly showed off their unmistakable DNA by devouring tteokbokki with their strikingly similar looks.

Suyeon also drew attention by revealing how people around her reacted after her appearance on 'Superman Is Back.' Suyeon, who had to hide her father's existence for 15 years because of KCM's personal circumstances, said, "My friends worried about me a lot after the broadcast," and then shared her honest feelings, leaving KCM deeply moved.

Meanwhile, KCM made headlines last year when he first revealed that he is the father of two daughters. He married a company employee nine years his junior in 2021, but he already had a daughter at the time. His agency explained, "KCM had his first child in 2012, when he was dating his current wife. However, he was unable to marry right away because he was in a very difficult situation, including being the victim of a scam. Still, he took responsibility for raising the child, and as things gradually improved, he decided that they should live together as a family, so he registered the marriage in 2021. KCM later welcomed his second child the following year." In 2025, he welcomed his third son.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.