[Official] Hyun Bin's Baek Ki-tae, Now a Department Head, Confirms September Release for 'Made in Korea Season 2'

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Disney+'s original series 'Made in Korea Season 2' (written by Park Eun-kyo, directed by Woo Min-ho) will be released in September.

'Made in Korea,' which led a global hit sensation by ranking No. 1 in worldwide viewership among Disney+ Korean original releases in 2025, has confirmed the launch of Season 2 in September and unveiled a teaser poster and a pre-teaser trailer. The series was also named by Time as one of the 'Most Anticipated Korean Dramas of 2026,' heightening expectations even before its release.

The newly released teaser poster immediately draws attention with the overwhelming aura of Baek Ki-tae (Hyun Bin). Set against a spacious office filled with a heavy atmosphere, Baek Ki-tae sits at ease, suggesting that although he seems to have achieved everything by the end of Season 1, there is still an emptiness hidden beneath the surface.

In particular, the nameplate clearly identifying him as Department Head Baek Ki-tae and the powerful line, "Remember this. We are doing this for our country. For patriotism," add to the intrigue surrounding Baek Ki-tae's dangerous path as he charges even more recklessly toward his desires under the banner of patriotism.

The pre-teaser trailer released alongside it hints at an unpredictable story by portraying Baek Ki-tae's even greater ambition, the cracks forming around him, and the emergence of a new force.

It opens with Baek Ki-tae sitting boldly at the desk in the Yongsan Presidential Office, his sharp gaze accompanied by the line, "I have waited for this moment for a very long time," creating a powerful sense of immersion from the start. The tension builds as scenes unfold with the ominous line, "Sometimes, a single choice can change the course of history," signaling the beginning of a massive incident that will shake South Korea.

The suspense intensifies as breathless action sequences are interwoven throughout. In particular, the appearance of Baek Ki-hyun (Woo Do-hwan), who stands in fierce opposition to Baek Ki-tae, raises questions about how their relationship will change, while the emergence of military forces confronting Baek Ki-tae's KCIA suggests the opening of a new power struggle.

Finally, the return of Jang Geon-young (Jung Woo-sung), who was defeated by Baek Ki-tae in Season 1, and Baek Ki-tae's shock upon seeing him again, foreshadow an unpredictable storm of bloodshed ahead and further heighten anticipation.

'Made in Korea Season 2' once again brings back director Woo Min-ho, who delivered an overwhelming sense of immersion with the first season's uniquely cinematic quality. Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Seo Eun-soo, Won Ji-an, Jung Sung-il, and No Jae-won are expected to captivate viewers around the world with even deeper acting synergy and explosive suspense.

'Made in Korea' follows the precarious journey of a protagonist who races toward even greater desire nine years later. It stars Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Seo Eun-soo, Won Ji-an, Jung Sung-il, and No Jae-won. Park Eun-kyo wrote the script again, and Woo Min-ho directed the series. It is scheduled for release on Disney+ in September.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.