The buzz surrounding 'Kkeomeoksal' paid off.. 'East Palace' rises to 2nd place in Global Top 10 Non-English Shows in just 3 days

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Eastern Palace' was held at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul in Yeouido, Seoul on the 8th.

Jo Seung-woo, Noh Yoon-seo, and Nam Joo-hyuk are posing for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon songs@sportschosun. 08/ [Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The Netflix series 'Eastern Palace' (written by Kwon So-ra and Seo Jae-won, directed by Choi Jeong-gyu) ranked 2nd in the global Top 10 non-English shows just 3 days after its release. 9 million views (viewing time divided by the total running time of the work) in just three days, ranking 2nd in the global Top 10 non-English shows. In addition to taking the number one spot on the 'Today's Top 10 Series in Korea' from immediately after its release until today, it has proven its global popularity by ranking in the Top 10 lists of a total of 27 countries, including not only Korea but also Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, and India. 'Donggung' has been drawing favorable reviews from overseas media from the start with its unique concept and mysterious plot development.

"Intriguing mysteries, overwhelming visuals, and a solid worldview instantly captivate viewers. Noh Yoon-seo masterfully expressed the depth of the character with delicacy, strength, and natural charm (Decider). " "Netflix has unveiled the most captivating fantasy masterpiece of 2026. 'East Palace' possesses broad potential to creatively realize the unique visual identity of the ghost world and the surreal designs of various monsters. An unmissable dark fantasy completed by dazzling visuals, a star-studded cast, and an immersive story (Collider).

" "The unrivaled worldview realized by 'East Palace' is undoubtedly the work's greatest strength and a key point to watch (TIME). " "The work is filled not only by lavishly realized sets and costumes, but also by veteran actors who deliver the weighty dialogue characteristic of period dramas with profound acting. The designs of various supernatural beings and the visual effects that meticulously portray the ghost world traversing the afterlife further enrich the visual spectacle of the work and deliver an overwhelming spectacle (South China Morning Post). " These are just some of the enthusiastic reactions. It stands out.

Furthermore, upon the release of the work, domestic viewers praised the captivating plot, saying, "They clash in different worlds, but the directing is so good it gives me goosebumps" (X @hv****), "I binge-watched it and the story was fun" (X @ch******), "I binge-watched all 8 episodes in one sitting with my mom" (YouTube @by*************), "The scenery is beautiful with cherry blossoms in full bloom around the East Palace pond, but since it is a place where people die, shamanistic rituals take place, people go to the world of ghosts, and chaos ensues, it actually gives a strange yet good feeling" (X @na******), and "Please watch Jo Seung-woo's acting as the Mad King in East Palace" (X @me*********). In addition, enthusiastic reactions from overseas viewers are also continuing. "The story is interesting, but the special effects are also truly excellent. The chemistry between the main characters is so good that it’s a shame it’s ending. The acting is great, and with the twist, I enjoyed watching it until the very end.

I definitely want to recommend it (IMDb @Da******) "The story maintained its immersion until the end without a single dull moment. It is one of the best Korean horror dramas I have ever seen (IMDb @us**********) "The direction, acting, cinematography, and soundtrack were all excellent, so I really enjoyed watching it from beginning to end (IMDb @im************) "It’s been a while since I watched a show all the way through without skipping anything as soon as it came out yesterday (YouTube @cr*****)" These comments expressed satisfaction with the amazing worldview and spectacular visuals. 'Donggung' tells the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo-hyuk), who possesses the ability to traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng-gang (No Yoon-seo), a court lady harboring a secret, as they are summoned by the King (Jo Seung-woo) to uncover the curse residing in the Eastern Palace. Starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Noh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo, the script was written by Kwon So-ra and Seo Jae-won, writers of 'Entourage', 'The Guest', and 'Bulgasal', while Choi Jung-kyu, director of 'Red Moon, Blue Sea' and 'The Devil Judge', took charge of directing. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.