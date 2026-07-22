Episode Company, which broke through with 'Hope,' turns to the small screen with co-production of Lee Ha-nee-led 'Promoter'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Episode Company is entering drama production.

On the 22nd, Episode Company announced that it would join Studio Dragon and Monster Company as a co-producer of "Promoter," written by Ryu Kyung-sun and directed by Lee Jong-seok, and take part from the planning and development stage. After proving its presence in the Korean film market, the company is now expanding into drama production and continuing a strategic push that spans the full spectrum of the K-content industry.

"Promoter" is based on the true story of Shim Young-ja, the world's first female promoter who sparked a revolution outside the ring in the 1980s. The upbeat human sports drama follows her journey from top actress to promoter as she discovers boxer Jjang-gu (Jang Jeong-gu) and leads him to the top of the world. It captures every moment of tears, laughter, resentment and support with warmth and humanity. Writer Ryu Kyung-sun, who wrote the film "Long Live the King," penned the script, while director Lee Jong-seok, known for "The Negotiation" and "Forbidden Fairytale," is helming the project.

The cast is equally star-studded. Lee Ha-nee, who has helped drive box-office success across both film and television, plays Shim Young-ja, the promoter who fights against the times. Rising actor Park Yoon-ho, who appeared in "Study Group" and "Our Unwritten Seoul," takes on the role of Jjang-gu (Jang Jeong-gu), a genius boxer with a strong work ethic. Kim Sung-kyun, Kim Jinwook and Arin also join the lineup, raising expectations for strong chemistry.

This new partnership is significant because it marks a full-scale expansion of Episode Company's K-content IP Booster strategy beyond film investment into drama production. After making its mark in the market through film investments including this summer's most anticipated title, "Hope," Episode Company is now taking the path of a true promoter, one that spots promising K-content early and helps it grow, much like a boxing promoter discovering raw talent and turning it into a champion.

A representative from Monster Company said, "As this is a project we have prepared for a long time, both the cast and the production team did their utmost to create the best possible result." The representative added, "We will safely complete all filming and make this a work that gives viewers deep empathy and enjoyment, and one that will be remembered for a long time."

A representative from Episode Company said, "'Promoter' is a project we were confident in from the planning stage, thanks to the strength of its solid true story, top-tier production team and cast." The representative added, "Whether in film or drama, we will continue expanding story universes that give K-content more vitality within Korea's industry and create global value."

Episode Company is accelerating group synergy under an integrated brand with its subsidiaries Studio Episode and ACE FACTORY, both acquired earlier this year. Through expanded investment in and production capabilities for K-content, the company is strengthening its lineup with films such as "Colony," "Wild Thing," "Hope" and "Dora," as well as the drama "Promoter," while building out its value chain through its IP Booster strategy, which connects K-IP with commerce, celebrities, marketing and distribution.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.