Reunited Minji, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein; Danielle Left Behind as NewJeans Marks a Split 4th Anniversary [SC Issue]

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] NewJeans marked its fourth debut anniversary. But the members who once shouted, "We are one" have since taken very different paths.

To celebrate the anniversary on the 22nd, NewJeans released a special film and photos. The images included Hyein, Hanni, and Haerin, who have returned to ADOR, as well as Minji, who is reportedly discussing a comeback, drawing warm reactions.

Danielle also posted two photos on her account, writing, "Sometimes life can feel blurry. But the light always comes back. Until then, keep shining. Always grateful." The photos showed Danielle posing against a blue lake. She highlighted a casual style, pairing a blue zip-up jacket with hot pants, strawberry-print knee socks, and a ball cap.

NewJeans was a group that sparked a sensation from the moment it debuted in 2022. Every song it released, including "Attention," "Hype Boy," and "Ditto," became a hit, leading people to say, "The whole world is NewJeans." But the glory did not last long. In its third year, at a crucial turning point in 2024, the group triggered an unprecedented shock in K-pop history by declaring independent activities and saying its exclusive contract with ADOR had been terminated.

As ADOR and the entire K-pop industry were thrown into turmoil, the members continued their activities by changing the team name to NJZ and appearing at ComplexCon in Hong Kong. However, the situation changed when the court ruled in ADOR's favor in a lawsuit seeking confirmation of the validity of the exclusive contract. Haerin and Hyein returned to ADOR first in November last year, and Hanni followed in December. Minji is also positively considering reuniting with ADOR.

ADOR, however, notified Danielle that it was terminating her exclusive contract, citing responsibility for the dispute. It also filed a damages lawsuit worth 33 billion won against Danielle, one of her family members, and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. As a result, the fates of the members who once enjoyed dazzling success diverged on their fourth anniversary. The members who returned to the agency are now hoping for another chance to promote and build a brighter future, while Danielle is left waiting alone for the light.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.