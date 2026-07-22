"A Cute Kid Next to a Cute Kid" ... Kim Jun-ho's Son Jung Woo Shows Off His Big-Brother Charm in Front of a Puppy ('The Return of Superman')

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Jung Woo from The Return of Superman will show his big-brother side when he meets a puppy named Latte.

In episode 630 of KBS2's The Return of Superman, which airs on the 22nd under the theme "Children Always Go Beyond Expectations," MCs Jongmin Kim and Ralral join Kim Jun-ho, while Jung Woo shows off his older-brother charm in front of his puppy little sister, Latte.

Jung Woo has already shown great chemistry with animals by feeding and petting a calf, sheep, and goat with his own hands, drawing plenty of smiles. This time, he will spend time with a puppy for the first time in his life, revealing a dignified side that has earned him the title of the youngest puppy trainer.

Jung Woo cannot take his eyes off Latte, who runs toward him while wagging her tail like a propeller. Looking at Latte with affectionate eyes, he even tries feeding her kibble himself. When Latte eats the food placed on his hand, Jung Woo bursts into a bright smile. He then gently pats Latte on the head, making everyone smile at how adorable he finds her.

Jung Woo's full-fledged training session with Latte then begins. After building enough rapport with her, he places kibble on his hand and shouts, "Wait," and Latte lies down and looks at him. When he says "hand," she stretches out a paw, showing perfect teamwork with the youngest puppy trainer, Jung Woo.

In particular, Jung Woo throws himself into the mission of training Latte to climb stairs. As Latte sits on the stairs and stares blankly at him, Jung Woo falls into thought. Soon after, he gently encourages her by saying, "Let's try it, hurry up," and even shows off his quadruped walking skills while saying, "Latte, follow your big brother!" Whether Jung Woo can successfully train Latte to climb the stairs, and his passionate training journey as the youngest puppy trainer, will be revealed in the full broadcast of The Return of Superman.

Meanwhile, KBS2's The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

An So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.