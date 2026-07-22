Woo Do-hwan Renews Contract with Current Agency Blitzway Entertainment

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actor Woo Do-hwan has stayed loyal to his current agency, Blitzway Entertainment.

Blitzway Entertainment CEO Hong Min-gi said on the 22nd, "Woo Do-hwan is an actor who has built his own identity with powerful energy and solid acting skills." He added, "We are glad to continue this journey together based on the trust we have built over the years. We will continue to provide full support so that Woo Do-hwan can further expand his strengths on the global stage."

Woo Do-hwan delivered a strong performance as Baek Ki-hyun, an elite officer from the Korea Military Academy, in Disney+'s original series Made in Korea, which was released late last year. He portrayed a character determined to break free from the shadow of his older brother, Baek Ki-tae (Hyun Bin), and pursue his own goals, bringing tension to the brothers' relationship through his steady gaze and nuanced emotional acting.

Earlier this year, he returned as Kim Gun-woo in Netflix's Bloodhounds Season 2 and helped drive the series' global success. Set on a larger scale than Season 1, he handled the character's demanding action scenes and deeper emotional arc with ease after the character became a world champion. To prove his impact, he won the Special Acting Award in the OTT category at the 46th Golden Cinematography Awards in June.

As Woo Do-hwan continues to strengthen his global presence, he is set to keep moving forward after renewing his contract. In Season 2 of Disney+'s original series Made in Korea, scheduled for release in the second half of this year, he will play a key wildcard who steps into the conflict between Baek Ki-tae, now at the peak of power after nine years, and Jang Geon-young (Jung Woo-sung), who has been preparing a counterattack. He is expected to once again captivate viewers around the world.

Meanwhile, Blitzway Entertainment represents Ju Ji-hoon, Jung Ryeo-won, In Gyo-jin, So Yi-hyun, Chun Woo-hee, Do Kyung-soo, Woo Do-hwan, Chae Jong-hyeop, Moon Chae-won, Park Ha-sun, Jung In-sun, Yoon Park, Choi Tae-joon, Kang Min-ah, Son Dam-bi, Yeri, Kim Woo-seok, Chae Seo An, Han Bo-reum, Song Si-an, Cha Joo-wan, Yoon Ha-young, Jung Ji-hoon, Lee Yoon-hwan, and Lee Ga-yeon.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.