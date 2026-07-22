Did Choi Yu-bin Get a Lavish Birthday Party from Yoon Hu? Two Cakes Alone: "A Week-Long Party"

[Sportschosun, Jung Yoo-na] Choi Yu-bin, the daughter of actor Choi Jae-won, shared photos from her birthday party.

On the 22nd, Choi Yu-bin posted several photos along with the caption, "A woman's birthday is supposed to last a week."

The photos showed Choi Yu-bin enjoying a birthday party arranged by acquaintances. She was seen smiling brightly with candles lit in front of two cakes, creating a cheerful atmosphere. Her even more polished beauty also drew attention.

In particular, a man's face appeared in a frame hanging on the wall in one of the photos, drawing notice. Netizens who saw it speculated in various ways, saying, "The face reflected in the frame somehow looks like Yoon Hu." Some also reacted by saying that her boyfriend Yoon Hu may have joined the party and prepared it himself.

Meanwhile, Choi Yu-bin appeared with Yoon Min-soo's son Yoon Hu on the tvN STORY variety show "My Child's Love, Season 2," and the two ended up becoming the final couple. They have since been reported to be continuing a long-distance relationship between South Korea and the United States, drawing much support.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.