Choiza Surprises Fans by Revealing His 20-Month-Old Daughter for the First Time, Drawing Attention for Her Similarity to Her Father

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Choiza of Dynamic Duo has revealed his daughter’s face for the first time.

On the 21st, Choiza shared a photo along with the caption, "My Little Miss Sunshine."

The photo showed Choiza enjoying a relaxed moment with his daughter as they played in the water at an outdoor hotel pool.

In particular, his daughter, dressed in a pink swimsuit, caught attention as she walked confidently forward. Choiza looked at her with loving eyes, showing the side of a doting father and warming hearts.

Meanwhile, Choiza married a non-celebrity partner who is younger than him in 2023, and the couple welcomed their first daughter in 2024.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.