Hong Ji-min: "My older sister passed away just two months after her lung cancer diagnosis... I was glad to see her smiling face at the end" ('Saeropge Hasoseo')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Hong Ji-min spoke about her older sister, who died after battling lung cancer, on 'Saeropge Hasoseo'.

On the YouTube channel 'Saeropge Hasoseo' on the 22nd, musical actress Hong Ji-min appeared as a guest.

Hong Ji-min recalled what led her to be baptized at church, saying, "My second older sister was suddenly diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. I didn't know what to do, so for the first time I asked the Christians around me to pray. I also asked Lee Sung-mi. At the time, she was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. So she got my sister's contact information, and the two of them, as cancer patients, exchanged many stories." She added, "My second older sister was not a Buddhist, but she had a very close monk. She exchanged many conversations with Lee Sung-mi, and Pastor Cho Jung-min also prayed when my sister was in the ICU. My sister was baptized the day before she passed away. She died after taking off the prayer beads she had been wearing on her wrist." Hong Ji-min's sister died two months after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Hong Ji-min said, "The day she passed away was the day Lee Sung-mi was receiving chemotherapy. There was no funeral hall at the hospital that day, so we kept my sister in the morgue for one day. Around 8 or 9 p.m., Song Eun-i, Lee Sung-mi, and Park Mi-sun came by. Lee Sung-mi suddenly said she wanted to see my sister's face, so when we asked, they showed it to us. She had passed away with a fairly peaceful expression, but her face was smiling brightly." She continued, "My older sister and I looked at her face, and we had spent so much time with our second sister, but we had never seen such a peaceful expression. Even during the funeral, when we looked at her face, she seemed to be smiling even more."

Hong Ji-min said, "My older sister and I were so happy. It was an expression you would never see in this world. It was as if the corners of her mouth had risen all the way to the sky. So we were able to send her off in such peace." She added, "When I think of my sister, I feel at peace. I tell her, 'Wait for us. We'll be there soon. Let's meet again in heaven.'"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.