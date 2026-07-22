NewJeans Back as a Four-Member Group? Minji Joins, Danielle Marsh Out in 4th Anniversary Content... ADOR Says It Is "Discussing" [Full Text]

[Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun] NewJeans has reunited.

On the 22nd, NewJeans released a special film and photos to mark its fourth debut anniversary. The content included Hyein, Hanni and Haerin, who have returned to ADOR, as well as Minji, who is reportedly discussing a return with the agency.

It was the first full-group content from NewJeans in 1 year and 4 months.

Rumors of a comeback had circulated after NewJeans members were spotted in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in the United States. However, ADOR said, "The visit to Copenhagen was part of the pre-production process to build NewJeans' new musical narrative. NewJeans members are currently preparing for activities according to each member's condition and schedules optimized for them, and we will officially share specific future plans at the best possible time."

In May, on Minji's birthday, the agency did not issue an official statement. Instead, it posted birthday content for Minji on NewJeans' official account, signaling a positive atmosphere.

This time, too, the group raised expectations again by releasing four-member content to celebrate its anniversary. ADOR, however, said, "We plan to announce NewJeans' specific activity plans and format once discussions are fully finalized."

In November 2024, NewJeans declared that it would pursue independent activities after terminating its exclusive contract with ADOR. The group even changed its name to NJZ and took a hard line against ADOR, but after the court ruled in ADOR's favor in both the injunction case and the lawsuit seeking confirmation of the validity of the exclusive contract, the members changed course and said all of them would return to ADOR.

ADOR later officially confirmed the return of Haerin and Hyein in November last year. A month later, in December, it also accepted Hanni's return. Minji's status remained under discussion.

As for Danielle Marsh, ADOR notified her of the termination of her exclusive contract. The agency also filed a damages lawsuit worth about 33 billion won against Danielle Marsh, one family member, and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.