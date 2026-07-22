Baek Ji-young Says She Never Felt the Need to Invest... "I Saw a 100% Return on Stocks"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Baek Ji-young candidly explained why she started studying investing for the first time, saying, "I hate not being able to do something just because I don't know how."

On the 21st, a short video titled "Baek Ji-young's Actual Wealth, as She Said She Never Felt the Need for Investing" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Baek Ji-young Baek Z Young."

In the video, Baek Ji-young said she does not invest separately when asked about financial planning. An economics expert then drew laughter by expressing envy, saying, "How wealthy do you have to be not to invest? I should learn that too. How to live without having to invest."

Baek Ji-young said she used to put small amounts into blue-chip stocks. She added that she did not suffer many losses and that her highest return was close to 100%. However, she said she stopped investing in stocks after the COVID-19 outbreak, when she sold off all the shares she held in two or three stocks at a loss.

Jung Suk-won said, "I have no interest in it at all and know nothing about it. Someone told me, 'You should buy this,' so I did, and then it got delisted." He added, "My wife and I said we should stop doing things like stocks and instead help people in need."

He said, "We had been doing that all along, but today I heard on YouTube that they were going to talk about stocks, so I brought a notebook and writing tools." He added, "I came here to learn properly. I changed my mind." Baek Ji-young then said, "You didn't change your mind." She continued, "Ninety percent of it is not doing it. But for the remaining 10%, I was thinking maybe I should try putting money into something like savings, something I can leave alone for four or five years without looking at it."

She went on to say, "If I can't do it because I don't know, I think something will keep lingering in my mind." She added, "There is a difference between learning a little, knowing it, and still not doing it, and not being able to do it because you don't know. That's why I came to learn." Her remarks drew attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.