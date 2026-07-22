Moon Hee-joon of H.O.T. launches his 40th diet, snaps over age-related weight gain: "Age weight is a forbidden word"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] H.O.T.'s Moon Hee-joon has declared his 40th diet.

On the 21st, SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" released a teaser video titled "Dieting Moon Hee-joon, snaps after deciding on his 40th diet."

In the video, Moon Hee-joon gathered his family and compared himself from 30 years ago with how he looks now. He asked, "Which one looks better?" His son chose his father from the past without hesitation, and Soyul also admired him, saying, "He was really handsome."

Moon Hee-joon said, "I was really skinny. Seeing myself when I was thin motivates me," and added, "This is my 40th diet." As he prepares for his 30th debut anniversary, he has been packing salads and chicken breast, foods he normally would not even touch. "Honestly, if I'm not dieting, I don't want to eat," he confessed.

But dieting was not easy. Moon Hee-joon, who had become irritable, began nitpicking at Soyul as she prepared meals for the children. He also kept voicing complaints throughout the meal, clearly struggling.

Moon Hee-joon said, "My 40th diet isn't bringing much change, maybe because of my age. It's just hard. I don't want to eat. I just want to stop eating. It's exhausting to keep eating for an hour straight."

When Soyul brought up the term "age weight," he reacted sharply, saying, "Don't say it like that. It's a forbidden word in our house." Soyul then said, "He's really sensitive because he's dieting," and watched his mood carefully.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.