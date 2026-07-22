Kim Shin-young Says She Struggled with a Victim Mentality and Inferiority Complex at 44 kg, and Endured 14 Years Because of Others' Gaze

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Kim Shin-young confessed that when she weighed 44 kg, she was consumed by a sense of victimhood and inferiority.

On the 21st, a video titled "The Real Happiness Explained by Kim Shin-young" was released on ChimChakMan's channel.

In the video, Kim Shin-young said, "I lost weight over 14 years, then gained it back in just six weeks. I went from 88 kg down to 44 kg. I lived at 44 kg for a long time after cutting my weight in half, but I wasn't happy." She added, "What had the biggest impact was Professor Jeon Yu-seong's words: 'I hope you live while eating what you want. Live happily and enjoy life.'"

She continued, "Before that, even when someone told me, 'You look cuter when you're a little heavier,' I brushed it off as a passing comment. And the skinny girls always said things like it had nothing to do with them." She spoke candidly about how she felt.

Kim Shin-young, who said she has now fully recovered, remarked, "I think eating was the right choice." She added, "I didn't realize it myself, but after hearing people around me, I think I became a little twisted when I lost weight. I was aggressive."

She said, "I worked so hard to lose that weight, so when people kept telling me to gain it back, I thought, 'Why don't you try losing it yourself?' I had a victim mentality, and my inferiority complex was severe." She went on, "But once I let it all go, I felt so much better. It really is just a matter of a hair's breadth."

She also said, "When I was thinner, I acted like someone who was trying to attain enlightenment, but I wasn't actually enlightened. I was just pretending to be that kind of person, and it didn't work." She added, "Then I suddenly had a moment of clarity and thought, 'What am I even doing this for?' Now I'm truly happy, and my heart has become much more generous."

She continued, "Now, when I get really annoyed, I think, 'I'll just go home, eat some chicken, and sleep.' But back then, I had to keep holding it in even when I got home, and that made me so frustrated. I hadn't given myself any room to breathe, and once that seal was broken, I could finally spread my wings."

As for what helped her maintain her weight for 14 years, she said, "I think I just endured it with sheer grit and determination." She added, "Honestly, 70% of it was because I was aware of how other people saw me. I had already said what I said, hadn't I? I hated the idea of hearing things like, 'I knew you'd end up like that. Tsk tsk.' I didn't want to go through that, and I couldn't accept it."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.