Lee Eun-hyung and Kang Jae-joon’s 24-Month-Old Son Graduates from His Pacifier After 6 Days... "He’s Been Chewing on a Dinosaur Tail Instead"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung have cleared another parenting hurdle as they successfully helped their 24-month-old son, Hyeon-jo, give up his pacifier.

On the 21st, a video titled "Pacifier... I'll Let You Go Now" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Giyu TV.

In the video, Lee Eun-hyung cheered, saying, "Hyeon-jo finally fell asleep without his pacifier." She added, "At first he cried loudly, then he whined, cried, threw his head back in protest, rolled around, and made a fuss." She smiled brightly and said, "He had slept with a pacifier in his mouth his whole life, so it must have felt so strange." She then laughed at herself, saying, "It was possible. He could do it all, but I just didn't let him because it was more convenient for me."

Lee Eun-hyung explained what led her to wean him off the pacifier. "A few days ago, I was talking with his daycare teacher, and she told me Hyeon-jo had been sleeping without a pacifier during naps for the past month," she said. "I realized that if we want to discipline Hyeon-jo properly and raise him well, we need to adjust together."

Two and a half days into the attempt to get him to sleep without a pacifier, Hyeon-jo woke up at 3 a.m. and cried loudly, leaving Lee Eun-hyung with no choice but to give it back. "They say you can't quit all at once. I'll start again tomorrow," she said, refusing to give up and trying again.

The next day, Lee Eun-hyung also tried cutting a cross-shaped slit in the tip of the pacifier to help him naturally lose interest in it. Confused by the unfamiliar texture, Hyeon-jo eventually put it down on his own and began preparing to say goodbye, little by little.

After that, Hyeon-jo continued to fall asleep without asking for the pacifier, and the next day he even refused the pacifier Lee Eun-hyung handed him, signaling a complete graduation.

Lee Eun-hyung said, "Instead of the pacifier, if I rub his back and gently talk to him, he understands everything, calms down, and falls asleep." She added, "Yesterday marked day six of sleeping without a pacifier. I thought it would take two weeks, but he slept well without looking for it," smiling at how much her son had grown. She also noted the inevitable withdrawal symptoms, saying, "He keeps chewing on the dinosaur tail. Like a teether."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.