Choi Ki-hwan Finds Success in Business After Taking Voluntary Retirement from SBS: "Runs the Country's Largest Announcer Academy"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former announcer Choi Ki-hwan has shared an update on his life after leaving Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and becoming a businessman.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel B-Grade Studio uploaded a short video titled "Businessman Choi Ki-hwan Drives a Car with a Light-Green License Plate."

Kim Seung-jin cautiously asked Choi Ki-hwan, "Isn't there a company you're with now? Do they give you a lot of work?" It turned out the two belong to the same agency. Choi Ki-hwan explained, "I'm running a business, so they haven't paid much attention to me. I guess they've been focusing more on that side."

Kim Il-joong then said, "You know about the light-green vehicle plate, right? He comes here in that car." Choi Ki-hwan is currently running an announcer academy. Kim Hwan said, "It's the biggest in Korea," drawing surprise.

Choi Ki-hwan said, "I've poured in all my savings and am working really hard. I'm putting my heart and soul into it," but the announcers exposed him, saying, "It's not all your savings. It was voluntary retirement."

Meanwhile, Choi Ki-hwan joined SBS in 2003 as part of the 11th class of SBS open recruitment announcers, but left the network in 2021 through voluntary retirement.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.