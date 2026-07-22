"Why Are You So Close to My Boyfriend?" Mercury Put in Instructor's Water Bottle in Jealousy-Fueled Tragedy

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] In Brazil, a woman is under police investigation on suspicion of trying to poison a female instructor by putting mercury into her water bottle out of jealousy.

The victim, who had already been drinking from the bottle for several months, is said to be suffering from aftereffects.

According to local media outlets including G1, police in Pernambuco state, Brazil, recently arrested a woman identified as A and are questioning her on attempted murder charges.

Investigators said A put mercury into the water bottle of B, a 43-year-old local craft instructor.

Police said A used a dropper to inject mercury into the instructor's bottle, and subsequent chemical analysis detected the substance.

The investigation found that A's motive was jealousy.

Police believe she committed the crime because she felt intense jealousy over her boyfriend's close relationship with B.

The bottle was reportedly a gift from A to the instructor. Without suspecting anything, the instructor used it for about two months and drank water from it every day.

She noticed bubbles forming in the water and a different taste than usual, but did not think it might contain a toxic substance. She later realized something was wrong after developing physical symptoms, and the crime came to light when a hidden camera captured the suspect putting liquid into the bottle.

The victim said she is now struggling with major difficulties in daily life due to the aftereffects of mercury poisoning.

In an interview with local media, she said, "I keep feeling weakness in both hands" and added, "Even ordinary tasks like household chores have become painful. On days when there is no volunteer, I have to rely on my mother for help."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.