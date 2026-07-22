Jang Dong-gun, a devoted husband recognized by Ko So-young’s close friends: "He is so kind and consistent"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ko So-young’s close friends revealed Jang Dong-gun’s affectionate side.

On the 21st, a video titled "Ko So-young’s 30-year-old friends and a very real two-day, one-night women’s talk (+ Park Hyo-shin appearance, an all-time heartwarming story)" was uploaded to Ko So-young’s YouTube channel.

Ko So-young, who finally had some free time to herself, said, "Since I’m out, I’m going to go around and chat with people. Let me introduce you to my old friends," as she met the close friends she has known since her 20s.

After eating sujebi, the three went to a gallery to see an exhibition. Ko So-young said, "I used to do Zumba here. I had classes, so I danced with my friend every day. Yunsol and Junhyuk would watch and say, 'Why is Mom like that?'"

Ko So-young then mentioned Jang Dong-gun, saying, "My friends really like my brother-in-law. They want to take great care of him. They even buy him gifts." One friend said, "He is so kind. When we drive together, doesn’t So-young have to take Dong-gun’s call on speakerphone? His tone has been the same from the beginning until now. I really liked that. Even when he was working before, all the staff members liked him." Another friend also praised him, saying, "He has amazing manners," and Ko So-young added, "That’s just his personality."

Ko So-young then went to see another close friend, Park Hyo-shin’s "Beethoven" performance. After the show, she met Park Hyo-shin, linked arms with him warmly, and greeted subscribers. Ko So-young said, "He is an artist I love. The performance was so moving," and Park Hyo-shin replied, "Why are you so pretty today? You’ve gotten even prettier."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.