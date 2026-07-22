'46-Year-Old Shinji' Is Already Thinking About Having a Child Two Months After Marrying Moon Won... "I Hope There Will Be a Child Who Looks Like Me" ('Someone Else's Precious Family')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Shinji of Koyote has revealed that she is seriously thinking about plans for a second-generation child just two months after her marriage.

On the July 21 episode of MBN's "Someone Else's Precious Family," Shinji opened up about her honest feelings regarding plans for a child.

When asked about her plans for a child, Shinji said, "I used to think it was not really for me, but to be honest, I have been seriously thinking about it lately."

In response, Kim Jong-min said, "Han Da-gam was born in 1980 and got pregnant," adding, "She worked out for several years to have a child. Being healthy is what matters." He went on to say, "Shinji needs to exercise first. After that, she can think about what to do next," stressing that Shinji's health comes first.

Back in May, Shinji said, "I am 164 cm tall, but my weight dropped to 43 kg. I even saw 42.9 kg," and added, "Mental stress has a dieting effect," revealing the reason behind her weight loss and drawing sympathy.

A recent eight-body constitution test also delivered shocking results. She was diagnosed with a body in her 50s, with virtually no muscle mass to the point that it was surprising she could even walk, and her InBody score was so poor that it could not even be measured. Shinji has since started exercising to recover her health.

Park Mi-sun asked, "Are you seriously thinking about having a child?" Shinji replied honestly, "I really love children, but I wasn't sure what I should do." She added, "I can't tell you everything, but I am in a situation where I can't help but have a lot on my mind." She then said, "But I do think, 'How happy would I be if I had a child who looked like me?'" Her changed feelings after marriage drew attention.

Kim Jong-min, who is currently preparing for pregnancy, advised, "You have to stop taking all health supplements. I heard you need to cut everything out." He added, "You can prepare step by step over the course of a year."

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won on May 2. She is currently sharing her newlywed life through YouTube and various entertainment programs.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.