So Yoo-jin and Moon Se-yoon Showed Their Support for the PUBG Couple’s Husband and Sons, Sending Food and Allowance: "I’ll Keep Sending Things Regularly"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress So Yoo-jin and comedian Moon Se-yoon warmed hearts by sending gifts to the husband and two sons of the PUBG couple.

The husband of the PUBG couple posted a message on his social networking service last month to express his gratitude to So Yoo-jin and Moon Se-yoon.

He said, "After appearing on MBC's 'Oh Eun-young's Report,' I was surprised to find a pile of packages at home that I had not ordered." He added, "When I checked the sender, I saw that So Yoo-jin, one of the panelists on 'Oh Eun-young's Report,' had sent food for the children," and shared a photo.

The photo showed boxes of food, including ramen, stew, and jjambbong, sent from The BORN Korea, the company led by So Yoo-jin's husband Paik Jong-won, stacked at the front door.

The husband of the PUBG couple said, "I will definitely repay your kindness in any way I can. It is a little late, but I wanted to post this message with sincere thanks."

In response, So Yoo-jin left a warm message in the comments, saying, "I’ll keep sending delicious food so your freezer never stays empty. Make sure you eat well. I promised. Let’s meet again."

Later, the husband of the PUBG couple shared photos of a visit to a traditional market with his two sons. He said he bought police uniforms, toys, and snacks that his eldest son had long wanted, and added, "Walking through the market together as four brought back memories of the past. Now that it is just the three of us, I think of those days, but seeing the children smiling and happy makes me smile too."

He also expressed his thanks again, saying, "I would also like to thank Moon Se-yoon through this post for giving the children allowance so they could enjoy a happy splurge."

Meanwhile, MBC announcer Park Ji-min posted a record of her donation to a support account for the husband and two children of the PUBG couple, saying, "I wanted to share even a little of this family's sorrow, and I thank Mr. Jeong-hwan for finding the courage." The husband of the PUBG couple then shared the post and expressed his gratitude.

In May, MBC's 'Oh Eun-young's Report - Again, Love After That' aired an episode about the PUBG couple, telling the heartbreaking story of a wife diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer and the husband who stayed by her side with unwavering love. At the end of the broadcast, viewers were moved to tears by news that the wife had set off on a long journey to a place without pain, and condolences poured in.

Since then, viewers have shown strong interest and concern for the husband and children through the program. On the 20th, the second part of their story was aired, focusing on the husband and two children after the wife's passing.

The episode showed the husband's daily life, burdened by deep guilt and grief, the eldest child's tears as he faced his mother's death for the first time, and the belated funeral held on the wife's 31st birthday, leaving viewers in tears.

After the broadcast, messages of support and comfort continued to pour in, along with inquiries about donations to help the husband and children. In response, the production team of 'Oh Eun-young's Report' provided the donation account through the program's official social networking service.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.