Is This Hong Hyun-hee's Brother-in-Law, Cheon Ttung?...A New Look and Eating Habits That Made Him Seem Like a Different Person: "Even My Family's Tastes Have Changed"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] YouTuber Cheon Ttung, widely known as Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law, shared how his changed eating habits and diet have affected even his family.

On the 21st, a video showing Cheon Ttung's daily life was uploaded to his YouTube channel.

In the video, Cheon Ttung began his meal with brown rice, chicken breast steak, cucumber sticks, and white kimchi made by his mother-in-law. The cucumber sticks also drew attention because they were prepared with organic cucumbers grown by his father-in-law.

Cheon Ttung spoke about how his eating habits have changed. "I don't really go to the snack or ramen aisles anymore, even when I go to the supermarket," he said. He added, "As I started changing my eating habits one by one, the kids naturally followed. Their tastes in food are changing a lot too."

He also reflected on the changes in his family. "What I really realized this time is that when the whole family creates the right atmosphere, the diet, exercise, and even daily life itself can change," he said. "I felt a lot of things like, 'So this is what change looks like.'"

Compared with his past image, when he was loved for his lavish mukbang content, his diet has changed dramatically. Instead of greasy food and large-scale eating broadcasts, he has continued to focus on healthier meals, and fans have kept cheering him on.

In May, Cheon Ttung also drew attention by sharing a photo of his noticeably changed appearance after losing weight, along with the caption, "I keep working hard so I can enjoy delicious food for a long time. To become a healthy pig." In particular, he attracted much interest for his strikingly different physique compared with the days when he appeared in various mukbang videos with Hong Hyun-hee.

He has also said that giving up alcohol was one of the keys to his weight loss. After quitting drinking, he has continued his diet while also improving his daily habits, explaining that he is prioritizing health above all else.

Meanwhile, Cheon Ttung first became known as Hong Hyun-hee's brother-in-law and gained wide popularity for his signature mukbang style and friendly charm on MBC variety show "Omniscient Interfering View" and other programs. In early 2023, he was diagnosed with vestibular neuritis and spent about eight months undergoing treatment. After completing treatment, he announced that he had fully recovered and received strong support from fans.

More recently, he has not only recovered his health but also succeeded in steadily losing weight, continuing a healthier daily life than before.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.