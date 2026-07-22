P.O Collides with Passenger Car in Jeju, Suffers Arm and Knee Injuries; "No Threat to Life"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] It was belatedly reported that P.O, a member of the group Block B and an actor whose real name is Pyo Ji-hoon, was involved in a traffic accident in Jeju.

According to a Newsis report on the 22nd, P.O was hit by a passenger car while crossing the street in Jeju on the afternoon of the 19th.

Emergency responders from the 119 fire service, who arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, transported P.O to the emergency room of a general hospital in Jeju City for treatment. He suffered injuries to his arm and knee, but fortunately, his life is not in danger.

Police are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the accident. However, no serious traffic violations by the driver, such as drunk driving or running a red light, have been confirmed.

At the time, P.O was reportedly visiting Jeju with an acquaintance and was on vacation when the accident occurred. No further details about his schedule have been disclosed.

Meanwhile, P.O recently appeared as Bong Geun-dae in the Netflix original series "Teach You a Lesson."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.