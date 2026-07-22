"Will Park Na-rae Really Go to Prison?" A Lawyer Weighs In: "The Chance of a Prison Sentence Is Low"

Photo = Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] A practicing lawyer has analyzed the legal issues surrounding the various allegations involving broadcaster Park Na-rae and offered an opinion on the prospects for future investigations and trial.

On the 22nd, the YouTube channel 'Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho' released a video titled '"Will Park Na-rae Really Go to Prison?" A practicing lawyer on the possibility of a prison sentence for Park Na-rae.' In the video description, Lee Jin-ho explained, "This video was filmed before Park Na-rae's former manager was arrested. Since claims were being made that Park Na-rae would go to prison, I looked into that as well."

That day, Lee Jin-ho and lawyer Lee Seung-jae reviewed the progress of Park Na-rae's case and the legal issues involved.

Earlier, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station sent Park Na-rae to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on the 10th with a recommendation for indictment on charges of aggravated assault and violations of the Information and Communications Network Act. Two of Park Na-rae's former managers filed a complaint last December, claiming they were subjected to abusive treatment, including verbal abuse for saying they did not drink and being struck by a wine glass.

Regarding the aggravated assault charge, Lee Seung-jae explained, "Assault does not only mean directly using physical force against a person. Acts of force directed at the area around the other person can also be recognized as assault." He added, "Since Park Na-rae admitted to throwing the wine glass itself, the police appear to have determined that it was an assault involving a dangerous object."

As for why the original charge of aggravated injury was changed to aggravated assault, he analyzed, "It appears to be because it was difficult to establish a causal link between the injury described in the medical certificate that the manager may have submitted and Park Na-rae's act of throwing the wine glass at the wall."

On the separate allegation of a violation of the Medical Service Act involving the so-called 'shaman aunt,' which is still under investigation, he said, "A person who received unlicensed medical treatment is not automatically punished." He added, "However, if there are signs that someone actively promoted or aided unlicensed medical treatment, they could potentially be treated as an accomplice."

Lee Jin-ho then asked, "Park Na-rae was sent to prosecutors with a recommendation for indictment on charges of aggravated assault and violations of the Information and Communications Network Act. Do you think the likelihood of actual indictment is high?"

In response, Lee Seung-jae said, "If the act was recognized as assault because she threw the wine glass around her rather than directly at a person, the facts need to be examined more carefully." He added, "The allegation of spreading false information may also hinge on what content is considered false."

He continued, "Of course, the charge of violating the Act on the Development of the Popular Culture and Arts Industry is relatively clear, but even when all the charges are considered together, it is difficult to say the allegations are extremely serious." He added, "Whether the case will go to formal trial will depend on the prosecution's judgment."

He also said, "Even if the aggravated assault charge is upheld, the chances of a prison sentence are not high." He predicted, "A fine or a suspended sentence is more likely." He added, "However, if prosecutors indict her and the case goes to trial, it could take more than two to three years from the first trial through the appeals process, which could significantly affect her broadcasting activities."

Meanwhile, according to police on the 21st, Park Na-rae's former manager, who is accused of threatening her and demanding a share of the company's sales, was sent to prosecutors in custody on charges of attempted extortion and embezzlement. Another former manager, who was also booked, was sent to prosecutors without detention on attempted extortion charges.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.