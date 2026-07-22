Hwang Hye-young, Who Revealed Her Brain Tumor Battle, Has Lost So Much Weight She Looks Like a Different Person... Enters the 40-Kilogram Range, "Finally, the First Digit Changed"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Hwang Hye-young, formerly of the group Two Two, expressed her joy after finally seeing the first digit of her weight change.

On the 22nd, Hwang Hye-young shared a photo of a scale along with the caption, "Eek, the first digit finally changed."

The photo showed the scale reading 49.9 kilograms, drawing attention.

She reacted with satisfaction, saying, "The only thing I did for a week was make sure I went to the bathroom every day. As expected."

Earlier, on the 21st, Hwang Hye-young also drew attention by revealing that her weight had dropped to 51 kilograms, writing, "If you just go to the bathroom regularly, losing weight is a given. We all know that. So why don't we do it?"

Recently, Hwang Hye-young has received support from many people not only for her weight changes but also for revealing that she had previously battled a brain tumor.

She recalled the time she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2010, saying, "The unexplained headaches, dizziness, and nausea kept going, so as always I went to the hospital alone, got tested, and heard the results alone. That day still feels as vivid as if it were just a few days ago."

She also opened up about years of mental and physical pain, saying, "When I think about the antidepressants and panic disorder medication I started taking in my 20s, it would have been stranger if something somewhere hadn't broken down."

Meanwhile, Hwang Hye-young married Kim Kyung-rok, a former deputy spokesperson for the Democratic United Party, in 2011, and the couple has twin sons.

She recently launched a YouTube channel and has been actively communicating with fans by sharing her daily life and various stories.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.