Tyler Reverses His "It's Over" Declaration a Day Later... Was It a "Marketing" Strategy?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Broadcaster Tyler Rash has drawn attention after saying, just one day after announcing the end of his YouTube channel, that he would continue running it.

The production team behind the YouTube channel "Shall We Watch Tyler?", which has more than 810,000 subscribers, said on the community page on the 21st, "We sincerely thank you for the support and interest you showed in the teaser for the main episode released on July 20." It added, "Content related to the channel will continue to be released, so we ask for your continued interest," making clear that the channel will remain active.

Earlier, Tyler surprised subscribers by saying at the end of a video released the previous day, "If there is a beginning, there must also be an end. 'Shall We Watch Tyler?' is now over." He said, "I will do my best to make it a beautiful ending," but did not explain why he was stopping the channel, fueling a wave of speculation.

Online, people offered a range of interpretations, from claims that he may have come under outside pressure after posting a video mentioning a private gathering in the United States, to theories that he was leaving the country or focusing on business.

However, as the production team signaled that the channel would continue just one day later, attention has shifted to the intent behind the sudden shutdown announcement. Internet users reacted with comments such as, "I was shocked because I thought it was ending," "What on earth is going on?" "They need to explain why they announced the shutdown that way," and "I'm glad we can keep watching."

Meanwhile, Tyler first became widely known in 2014 as the U.S. representative on the JTBC variety show "Non-Summit." Since then, he has remained active in broadcasting and has recently taken on a personal business venture making snacks shaped like Hangul characters.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.