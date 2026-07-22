"Hope" Rating Debate Draws in "Honorary Brit": "If You Don't Even Know What Taste Means, Get Treatment for Your Control Issues"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jung] As debate over whether Na Hong-jin's new film "Hope" is good or bad continues, YouTuber Jinkyung Paik, known as Honorary Brit, has spoken out strongly, saying that people's film preferences should be respected.

On the 22nd, Honorary Brit wrote on her social networking service, "People who attack or insult those who enjoyed 'Hope' just because they didn't find the film entertaining don't even understand the meaning of the word 'taste.'" She added, "This seems to go beyond simple control freak tendencies and into a disease called 'control obsession.'" She strongly criticized what she called a chronic problem in modern society, saying it reflects people who cannot tolerate opinions different from their own or who believe only their own views are special. "Taste in English is 'taste,'" she explained. "It literally means something like your palate. I don't criticize people who like budae-jjigae just because I don't like it."

The controversy surrounding "Hope" grew even larger after the film's release, as audience reactions were sharply divided.

Earlier, film critic Dong-jin Lee gave "Hope" four stars and left the one-line review, "The entire film, boldly racing through a bizarre mess, is one giant crescendo." After it became known that he had held a guest visit and "Dong-jin Lee's Untact Talk" with director Na Hong-jin, some online users raised suspicions that personal ties or other interests may have influenced his review.

In response, Lee posted a lengthy message on his blog on the 20th and explained, "I have no personal relationship or business interests with director Na Hong-jin," adding that his evaluation of the film was based solely on his own impressions.

The following is the full text of Honorary Brit's social networking service post.

People who attack or insult those who enjoyed Hope just because they thought the movie was boring are idiots who don't even know what the word taste means. They can't stand it when other people's opinions differ from their own, and they take that as an insult. Or maybe their ego is so inflated that they think their own "wise opinions" are incredibly special. It's a very common chronic illness in modern society, so please get treatment.

Taste in English is taste, and it literally means something like your palate. Do I insult people who like budae-jjigae just because I don't like it?

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.