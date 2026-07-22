Hwang Bo-ra Says She Has Been Out of Work, Praises Ha Jung-woo's Luck: "My Male Classmates Deliver Packages or Drive Taxis"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Bo-ra opened up about her career hiatus.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel Because It Is Groo uploaded a video titled "Actor, Parenting, Marriage, Dating... Real Talk After Putting the Kids to Bed with Senior Hwang Bo-ra."

When Han Groo said, "I don't have much work," Hwang Bo-ra replied, "I filmed a drama when I was pregnant with Woo-in, and I haven't been able to do a project since then. Nothing has come in. It's been so hard."

Hwang Bo-ra said, "There are so many rookie actors. Among my school friends, there are about 40 in our class, but almost none of them are active now. Maybe one or two are working. For the men, delivery jobs, Coupang, and designated driving are really popular. But now we're in our 40s, and we haven't gotten married or done anything."

She added, "It would be nice if I could do as well as my brother-in-law, Ha Jung-woo, but that really seems like a blessing from heaven. He also says himself that he was incredibly lucky. And then others keep rising up too. Because of that, at some point I stopped watching dramas. When I do watch them, the fresh young roles for people in their 20s and 30s are already gone, and even playing a mother feels awkward. I'm in such an ambiguous position. I don't feel like a dating role, but I'm not quite in the middle-aged category either," drawing Han Groo's sympathy.

Hwang Bo-ra said bitterly, "When I was young, I really thought I would keep being pretty, successful, and making good money. How was I supposed to know I would have a child and become a middle-aged woman? I used to always be at a wine bar in Cheongdam-dong, but now I'm eating after sending the kids off at Han Groo's place."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.