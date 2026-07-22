Han Young, Married to Park Gun, Feels the Downsides of Her Lavish 439-Pyeong Country Life: "The Things I Want to Eat Are in Seoul"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Singer Han Young shared her frustrations about life in the countryside.

On the 22nd, Han Young posted a video along with the caption, "I love country life, but it’s a little disappointing that everything I want to eat is in Seoul~~~~ I’ve been craving this so much since a few days ago, so I rushed here as soon as I got to Seoul~~ My all-time favorite burrata cheese sandwich~~~~ So happy, so happy~~~~"

The released photos show Han Young enjoying brunch at a famous sandwich shop in Seoul. Han Young, who splits her time between Seoul and a second home in Goesan County, North Chungcheong Province, expressed disappointment that some brunch spots can only be found in Seoul, offering a glimpse into the realities of country living.

Meanwhile, singer Han Young married singer Park Gun in 2022. After their wedding, the couple bought a second home on a 439-pyeong lot in Goesan County, North Chungcheong Province, in pursuit of their dream of country living. On the 21st, she drew attention after saying, "I bought a container instead of a Chanel bag," revealing that they had purchased a container to use as a temporary residence before building a new house.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.