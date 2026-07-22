Jung Il-woo Was the Creator of the 'World's No. 1 Search Term' Dalgona Coffee: "I Should Have Filed a Patent"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Jung Il-woo said he was the first to introduce dalgona coffee on television.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel Tipsy Interference uploaded a video titled "Jung Il-woo Celebrates His 20th Debut Anniversary with Longtime Friend Ahn Jae-hyun in High Energy Mode."

Muzi asked Jung if he had ever appeared on variety shows, and Jung replied, "When I first started out, I did Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, and I also appeared as a guest on shows like Running Man and Infinite Challenge."

Jung's close friend Ahn Jae-hyun then said, "Back during the COVID-19 period, Il-woo developed a coffee there first. You know dalgona coffee, right? He was the one who introduced it on a broadcast."

Jung said, "I even did interviews with The New York Times and BBC because of it. At the time, the dalgona coffee recipe was reportedly the No. 1 search term worldwide on Google," drawing surprise.

Ahn Jae-hyun added, "But only Jung Il-woo's name was left out, and just dalgona went viral." Heo Kyung-hwan lamented, "He should have filed a patent for that." Jung then admitted, "I never thought of that."

Ahn Jae-hyun also drew attention by saying, "Il-woo has an album, and he appears in songs by famous singers." Jung explained, "I did narration with Lee Min-jung," adding that he narrated the intro to Dynamic Duo's "Guilty."

Jung also recalled the time he was diagnosed with a cerebral aneurysm. He said, "I went to the hospital because I had a severe headache. It is very hard to detect, but I am grateful to the doctor. He said it would be better to do a more detailed examination, so they inserted a camera into an artery, ran tests, and made the diagnosis."

He added, "There is actually no such thing as a complete cure. But after long-term follow-up tests, I am fine now. They said I was safe." He continued, "Right after I was diagnosed with a cerebral aneurysm, I walked the Camino de Santiago. The anxiety of not knowing when I might die was what changed me a lot."

Jung said, "When I went there, most of the people were friends who had gone through major upheavals in life or very difficult times. You build a sense of empathy there and comfort one another. It is physically exhausting, but also refreshing. It is a time for self-healing." He added, "When you arrive at Santiago Cathedral, there is a Mass for pilgrims every Sunday. They burn a huge incense burner during the service, and I cried my eyes out there. I do not even know why I was crying, but the tears just would not stop."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.