'Naruto' Live-Action Film Moves Into Full Production, Global Casting Auditions Begin

Photo provided by Masashi Kishimoto, Scott/SHUEISHA

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Production of the live-action film adaptation of the global manga franchise 'Naruto' is now moving into full swing.

Hollywood major studio Lionsgate has officially launched a global casting audition to find the leads for Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, the three young ninjas of Team 7 at the heart of the original story, under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton, who is helming the film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' Casting for other major characters will follow in stages.

Cretton officially announced the start of casting on social media and said, "Masashi Kishimoto's story has inspired countless generations of fans around the world. It is a great honor to bring his world and characters to the screen in a live-action film for the first time." He added, "I am very excited to begin this global casting audition to find Team 7. I look forward to bringing the incredible world of Naruto to life on screen."

The original creator, Masashi Kishimoto, also shared his overwhelming excitement. "Miracles are happening one after another for me right now. My work Naruto is really, truly becoming a Hollywood film!" he said. "An even greater miracle is that this film will be directed by none other than Destin Daniel Cretton. I still can't believe it. So many miracles have already happened, and I hope they keep coming. I sincerely look forward to meeting special and passionate actors, and I will be counting the days until I can meet the characters from my work on screen," he added.

North American casting for the live-action film will be overseen by Carmen Cuba Casting, which has led standout child and teen ensemble casting for Netflix's Stranger Things and other projects. Global casting is also taking place simultaneously in countries around the world, while local casting in Korea will be handled by Sukim Company.

Sukim Company is a casting specialist that has successfully helped Korean actors take part in overseas productions through numerous global projects, including Pachinko, XO, Kitty, KPop Demon Hunters, and Beef 2. For this project as well, it plans to draw on its accumulated experience and expertise to discover new talent that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Applicants for the ongoing Team 7 lead roles, Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, must be between 16 and 20 years old. The production is broadly seeking actors with fluent English and the potential for physical and action performance. Details on casting inquiries and application procedures can be found on Sukim Company's official website.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.