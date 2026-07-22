28th Season's Young-ja Reveals a Changed Look Amid Divorce Rumors with Young-cheol: "Do I Need a Procedure Now?"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Young-ja from Season 28 of "I'm Solo" drew attention after sharing an update on her self-care routine amid rumors that she had divorced Young-cheol.

On the 21st, Young-ja from Season 28 said, "My face is not as pretty as a sculpture, but since people are curious, I'll share what I can. I prefer a natural look, so I work out and live as I am. I've never even tried skin procedures because I didn't know what they were, but now I'm wondering if I should get one."

She also said she has recently become interested in makeup, including eyebrow drawing, dewy base makeup, foundation, eyelash extensions and hair extensions, and has taken up to five lessons so far. She added, "I'm sure you have a lot of questions, and I'll be sure to let you know."

Meanwhile, Young-ja from ENA and SBS Plus's "I'm Solo" was recently caught up in divorce rumors with Young-cheol. Attention grew after signs emerged that she had deleted all photos with Young-cheol and unfollowed his social networking service account. She has also closed the comments section on her own social networking service account.

By contrast, Young-cheol has kept the photos with Young-ja on his social networking service account and has maintained the follow status, leading some to warn against jumping to conclusions.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.