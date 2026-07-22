Kim Kang-woo opposed his sister-in-law Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng's marriage.. "Let's see how you handle it" — first meeting with his mother-in-law revealed

[Sportschosun Jung Yuna] Actor Kim Kang-woo and former national team footballer Ki Sung-yueng will appear on "You Quiz" as brothers-in-law for the first time on broadcast, showing off their chemistry.

On the 22nd, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" released a pre-air clip ahead of the main broadcast titled, "An unexpected pairing Han Hye-jin never saw coming: Kim Kang-woo & Ki Sung-yueng? From the behind-the-scenes story of their casting on You Quiz to a bizarre anecdote from their days on the national team!"

When MC Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Isn't this the first time you've appeared on a show together?" Ki Sung-yueng replied, "My wife was really surprised too. She asked if it would be okay," and shared actress Han Hye-jin's reaction.

Kim Kang-woo said, "When I told my wife that I had been contacted by 'You Quiz,' she said, 'Why all of a sudden? You're not even working on a project, so what is this?' When I said it was a family special, she asked, 'Then is it me?'" drawing laughter.

He went on to explain the behind-the-scenes story of their joint appearance, saying, "I told her it wasn't her. When she asked, 'Then is it Hye-jin?' I said no, and she was shocked, saying, 'Then is it Sung-yueng?'"

Kim Kang-woo also drew attention by revealing that he had once been a devoted fan of Ki Sung-yueng. When Yoo Jae-suk said, "You were a fan of Ki Sung-yueng even before you met him as brothers-in-law," Kim Kang-woo expressed his love for soccer.

However, he also admitted that he had opposed Ki Sung-yueng and Han Hye-jin's marriage. Yoo Jae-suk opened by saying, "I heard that when the marriage came up, Kim Kang-woo was somewhat against it," and Ki Sung-yueng recalled the tense moment, saying, "When I first went to greet my mother-in-law, the whole family was gathered there. The atmosphere was like, 'Let's see what you can do, let's see what you have to say.'"

Kim Kang-woo added, "My mother-in-law is a little reserved with me because I'm her first son-in-law. But she's more relaxed with her youngest son-in-law," and Ki Sung-yueng responded, "My brother-in-law is older than I am, so naturally... in a good way. Also, he has spent a lot of time living with me."

Caught off guard by the sudden age jab, Kim Kang-woo joked back, "Let's see how he handles this," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo married Han Moo-young, the eldest sister of actress Han Hye-jin, in 2010. Ki Sung-yueng married actress Han Hye-jin in 2013.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.