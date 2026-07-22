"Silver Spoon" Jeon Min-ki Breaks Down in Tears Over His Professor Father... "Now That I Have a Son, I Understand My Father's Heart" (My Family's Precious Family)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jeon Min-ki shed tears as he opened up for the first time about the strict father he had long kept in his heart since childhood.

On the MBN variety show "My Family's Precious Family," which aired on the 21st, an honest family story was revealed featuring Jeon Min-ki, his wife Jung Mi-nyeo, and Jeon Min-ki's parents.

That day, Jeon Min-ki's father carefully began by looking back on the past, saying, "When you were in high school, I think I pressured you too much and pushed you to study, and that made things awkward between us."

Jeon Min-ki responded honestly, saying, "When I was young, all I remember is being told to study." He added, "If I did well on a test, I was praised, and if I did badly, I was scolded, so I thought, 'My dad only cares about studying.'"

His father tried to explain, saying, "I thought you would do well because you had even studied abroad," but Jeon Min-ki recalled how hard it had been to get close to him as a child. "If my grades dropped, he would scold me so harshly. That made it difficult to talk about my true feelings," he said.

He continued, "Whenever I wanted to say something, the first thought that came to mind was, 'Will Dad scold me?' or 'What will he say?'" He confessed, "To me, my father was someone who had succeeded at a young age, so I always felt that everything I did would seem inadequate to him, and I became very intimidated."

Jeon Min-ki said calmly, "I know my father was trying hard to guide me for my own good, but at the time, that passion felt overwhelming to me."

After hearing his son's heartfelt confession, the father could no longer hide his remorse.

He said, "Seeing how you treat your son Yugeon now makes me feel like I was a zero-point father," and added, "If I had another chance, I would want to do the same."

Jeon Min-ki also said that only after many years did he finally come to understand his father.

He recalled, "Back then, the atmosphere was mostly patriarchal, and among that, my father was especially strict. His expectations for me were also very high."

He went on, "Now that I have raised a son of my own, I finally understand my father's heart." As he spoke, his eyes reddened and he broke into tears.

The broadcast, in which the father and son shared feelings they had long buried, left a deep impression on viewers as a warm moment of reconciliation, understanding, and comfort.

Meanwhile, Jeon Min-ki married broadcaster Jung Mi-nyeo in 2015, and they have a son, Yugeon. He also drew attention in the past when it was revealed that his father had served as an executive at K-water and as a full-time university professor, earning him the nickname "silver spoon."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.