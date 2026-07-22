"She Looks Unrecognizably Prettier..." Bada Draws Admiration After Revealing Her Bare Face Without Heavy Makeup

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Bada, formerly of S.E.S., has shared the secret behind her glowing beauty along with her own healthy lifestyle.

On the 22nd, Bada shared a glimpse of her daily life with fans, saying, "Many people have been asking me lately about the secret to my shining energy. In fact, my special secret is nothing grand."

Bada, who has recently been drawing attention for looking younger and radiating a brighter mood, with many saying she has become "unrecognizably prettier," caught eyes that day by setting aside her glamorous makeup and revealing her bare face.

In the video she shared, Bada showed off clear skin and defined features even without makeup, highlighting her unchanged youthful appearance.

Bada also introduced her own "positive routine." She said, "Every morning when I brush my teeth, I look at myself in the mirror and always say, 'Hi, good morning~ I love you today too.' And then I deliberately smile one more time."

"It is a very small habit I repeat every day, but it has changed both my body and mind more than I expected," she added. "I really hope you try it at least once. It lifts your mood and starts a wonderful day."

She also emphasized the importance of a positive mindset, saying, "Youth seems to begin not with something expensive, but with how you treat yourself every day."

Bada also said she plans to continue sharing her healthy daily life with fans.

She added, "Whenever you think of me in the future, I will gradually share with you the foods I eat while managing my diet, my workouts, the small habits that help me live long, healthy, and happily, and bits of my own life. Some of them may suit your taste, and some may not, but I hope you enjoy the diversity. Let us all stay beautiful, happy, and healthy."

Meanwhile, Bada married a businessman 10 years her junior in 2017 and has one daughter.

She is currently staying in touch with fans through broadcasts, performances, and social networking service posts, while also sharing various aspects of her daily life.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.