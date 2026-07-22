Lee Hye-sung: "I've Never Been the Center of Attention, and I Don't Think I'll Ever Spark a Sensation" — A Surprising Reflection

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Lee Hye-sung expressed her heartfelt wish to choose consistency over flashy success as she celebrated her Book Club YouTube channel surpassing 300,000 subscribers.

On the 22nd, Lee Hye-sung shared her thoughts on reaching 300,000 subscribers on her Book Club YouTube channel through her social media account.

She posted a lengthy message, saying, "I've never been hip or the center of attention. I don't think I'll suddenly start appearing all over TV or spark a sensation in the future either." She continued, "Still, I believe I am quietly sowing seeds. I have enough passion left to endure that time," adding, "I would just be grateful if people could think of me as quietly building something step by step on my own."

She also thanked her fans, saying, "Thanks to the 300,000 subscribers who cheered me on by my side, telling me 'You're doing well' and 'You're growing' so I wouldn't feel lonely while I was planting seeds, I end up working even more steadily, like an ox. I love you all so much, and I'm deeply grateful."

The Book Club YouTube channel run by Lee Hye-sung recently surpassed 300,000 subscribers and continues to grow steadily.

Fans left supportive comments such as, "Congratulations on reaching 300,000," "It means even more because it's the result of quiet effort," and "I hope to keep watching you for a long time."

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-sung, a former announcer at Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), continues to communicate with viewers through a YouTube channel centered on reading content, alongside her broadcasting work. More recently, she has been expanding her activities through Book Club content, lectures, and various cultural programs.

Jo Min-jung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.