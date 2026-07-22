Kim Jong-min: "Shinji Is Not the Kind of Person Who Would Do This"... Shocked by Her Changed Behavior Two Months Into Marriage (Someone Else's Precious Family)

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Koyote members Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga could not hide their surprise at Shinji's changed behavior after marriage.

On the episode of MBN's "Someone Else's Precious Family" that aired on the 21st, Shinji and her husband Moon Won, who have been married for two months, invited their families to their newlywed home and served them a meal themselves.

That day, Moon Won said, "Today is the first time I am hosting my wife's family," adding, "Since this is the first time we are meeting after the wedding, I wanted to express my gratitude, so I prepared this gathering."

Moon Won personally prepared a variety of ingredients, including meat and shrimp, which Shinji likes, and took charge of hosting the guests. Shinji also helped her husband by cooking in the kitchen and setting the table.

Watching this, Park Mi-sun was surprised and said, "Shinji works too," while Shinji laughed and replied, "I do quite a lot. It just doesn't show."

Shinji then joked, "I'm actually very good at housework. People think I've completely given up and don't know anything, but I'm good at it. I just don't do it," drawing laughter in the studio.

Moon Won also admired his wife's new side. He said, "After getting married, I found myself looking at her differently, thinking, 'So this is the side my wife has.'" He added, "When I asked her to help little by little, I thought she would do well. I even wondered if I had been holding back someone who could actually do it."

A little later, the identity of the guests Shinji had been waiting for was revealed. They were none other than Koyote members Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga.

The two could not hide their surprise as soon as they saw the lavish table Shinji had prepared herself. Kim Jong-min and Bbaek Ga reacted with disbelief, saying, "She prepared so much," and "Shinji is not the kind of person who would do this," which drew laughter.

Kim Jong-min joked, "Do we really just have to sit here? Is Shinji doing everything for us?" He then playfully asked, "Don't you have coffee or something?"

When Moon Won stood up to prepare coffee, Kim Jong-min said, "Have Shinji bring it," and Bbaek Ga added, "You invited us today, so you should do it."

Moon Won stepped in, saying, "I'll do it before I get scolded by my brothers-in-law," but Kim Jong-min shot back, "Are you a slave?" His trademark quick wit turned the set into a scene of laughter.

The broadcast highlighted the real sibling-like chemistry among the long-time Koyote members, along with Shinji's unexpected charm after marriage, adding warmth to the episode.

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won on May 2 and has been actively connecting with fans by sharing her newlywed life through her YouTube channel and various entertainment programs.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.