Musinsa Accelerates Sustainability Management by Launching an ESG Committee and Expanding Greenhouse Gas Management to Subsidiaries

◇Cover of the '2026 Musinsa Impact Report.' Photo courtesy of Musinsa

Musinsa has established an ESG Committee under its board of directors.

To further strengthen its ESG strategy and execution, Musinsa launched the ESG Committee through the board in April and established operating rules for the committee in May. Composed of five board members, the ESG Committee reviews and approves major ESG policies and updates, including Musinsa's management of major risks, environmental management such as climate change response, safety and health, and supply chain and shared growth initiatives. Through this, Musinsa has reinforced responsible management and a transparent governance structure.

Musinsa also unveiled the '2026 Musinsa Impact Report.'

The '2026 Musinsa Impact Report' presents the company's achievements over the past year and its sustainability vision. First published in 2023, it marks its fourth edition this year. In the environmental section, the report covers climate change response, sustainable resource use and building operations, greenhouse gas management, eco-friendly packaging materials, and re-commerce-related communications. In the social section, it includes support for shared growth with partner brands, infrastructure for safe transactions, contributions to local communities, and management of employees' human rights, talent development, and welfare. The governance section highlights board operations, enterprise-wide risk management, ethics and compliance systems, and strengthened information security and tax management.

A key difference from last year is that Musinsa significantly expanded the scope of its greenhouse gas emissions management to include all subsidiaries. For the first time, it built a greenhouse gas inventory for 'Team Musinsa' that includes major subsidiaries such as Musinsa Japan and Musinsa Logistics, covering Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and disclosed the results.

Musinsa also completed an independent third-party verification by Korea Management Registrar (KMR), further enhancing the report's credibility. In addition, it assessed the physical climate risks of major business sites and introduced a Double Materiality assessment that comprehensively analyzes environmental and social impacts as well as financial impacts. Through this, it identified five key issues: shared growth, local communities, resource circulation and waste, climate change and energy, and supply chain management, while strengthening its management foundation.

Meanwhile, Musinsa was selected as a private-sector partner organization for the '2026 Small Business Market Development Support Project,' which is overseen by the Small Enterprise and Market Service and the Korea Small and Medium Venture Business Distribution Center. Through the Track 1 partnership, it will also support small fashion and beauty businesses in expanding sales channels and growing their brands.

Kim Sohyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.