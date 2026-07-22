Banyan Tree Seoul to Host Gala Dinner with Chef from France’s Le Doyenné

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul is introducing new content to expand its gourmet experiences. It will host a gala dinner featuring a chef from the French restaurant Le Doyenné. The gala dinner was planned by Chef Lee Joong-hoo of Festa by Chung Hoo.

According to Banyan Tree Seoul on the 22nd, the gala dinner will be held on August 27 and 28 at the fine-dining restaurant Festa by Chung Hoo. Le Doyenné co-owner chefs James Henry and Shaun Kelly, along with Chef Lee Joong-hoo, will present a course menu themed around farm-to-table cuisine, using seasonal ingredients. Le Doyenné will source some ingredients from France, while Chef Lee will build the menu around seasonal Korean ingredients.

Le Doyenné is a restaurant located near Paris, France, and operates by using vegetables and herbs grown on its own farm. It has earned a Michelin Green Star and was named among the world's 100 best restaurants for two consecutive years in the World Best Restaurants ranking.

Wine pairings will be handled by Festa by Chung Hoo, which received one glass from Wine Spectator's 2026 selection. The event will be limited to 45 seats per day and will be held by advance reservation only.

A Banyan Tree Seoul official said, "The experience of nature, fine dining, and relaxation that Le Doyenné pursues aligns with Banyan Tree Seoul's direction." The official added, "Through the gala dinner, we plan to introduce the philosophy of the French restaurant."

Kim Se-hyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.