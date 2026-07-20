Namyang Dairy Products launches limited-time 'Emong Cool Storage' at Hangang Pool through August

Namyang Dairy Products is operating a pop-up cafeteria called the 'Emong Cool Storage' at Hangang Pool. The concept was created to celebrate Emong's 24.9% share of the domestic offline chocolate-flavored milk market last year, according to Nielsen Korea, and to expand consumer experiences with the Emong lineup after it ranked No. 1 for four straight years.

According to Namyang Dairy Products on the 20th, the Emong Cool Storage will run on a limited basis at Yeouido Hangang Pool through August 30. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At the Emong Cool Storage, the company will offer shaved ice topped with milk ice made from frozen Choco Emong, Matcha Emong and Red Bean Emong, along with toppings that match each product. It will also sell chilled pack products, including Red Bean Emong shaved ice, Choco Emong shaved ice and Matcha Emong shaved ice.

Starting July 23, Namyang Dairy Products plans to hold an event in which customers who follow its official social media accounts and post proof of it will receive limited-edition goods such as a dust bag and an air pillow. The company will also run a comment event on its official social media channels, giving away a Hangang Pool Package that includes admission tickets to Hangang Pool, shaved ice coupons and two types of merchandise.

Since launching Choco Emong in 2011, Namyang Dairy Products has expanded the lineup with products such as Matcha Emong, Red Bean Emong and Choco Emong Mini Unsweetened. The brand expansion strategy has also helped improve results. Sales of Namyang Dairy Products' flavored milk lineup, including Choco Emong, rose 7% in the first quarter from a year earlier.

A Namyang Dairy Products official said, "We will continue expanding the Emong brand experience through a variety of hands-on programs that allow us to communicate directly with consumers."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.