Han Young and Park Gun, who paused fertility treatment, reveal 439-pyeong second home: "I bought a container instead of a Chanel bag"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Han Young shared an update on her life, saying she had set up a container house for country living instead of buying a luxury handbag.

On the 21st, Han Young posted, "I bought a container instead of a Chanel bag," along with a glimpse of her daily life at her second home in Goesan County, North Chungcheong Province.

That day, Han Young introduced the newly installed container house in one corner of the yard at her country home. She explained, "It is a temporary space until we build the house, but our existing 6-pyeong container home was too small, so we added another 4-pyeong one."

She added, "Once I finish organizing the belongings, I will also show you the inside of the new 4-pyeong space," hinting at more changes ahead.

Photos released showed container houses installed side by side on a spacious yard.

The modest space, set amid lush nature, drew attention for its charm, offering a contrast to glamorous city life.

Han Young and Park Gun set up their second home in Goesan County, North Chungcheong Province, to realize the country life they had dreamed of even before marriage. Their property is reportedly about 200 pyeong of yard space, 139 pyeong for the house site, and 100 pyeong for parking.

For now, they are using the container house as temporary lodging while preparing to build a full-scale home, continuing their life in the countryside.

Choosing life in nature over the convenience of the city, the couple continues to share updates about their second home and stay in touch with fans. Their hands-on efforts to tend the yard and build their living space piece by piece have drawn strong public interest.

Meanwhile, Han Young and Park Gun married in 2022 despite an eight-year age gap.

The couple recently opened up for the first time about their two-year fertility treatment journey on the SBS variety show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," revealing that they had undergone 24 egg retrievals and seven embryo transfers, which moved viewers.

In the end, Han Young said, "I really thought I had done everything I could. When I reached my limit, I stopped the treatment." She added, "We decided that from now on, we would just live happily together."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.