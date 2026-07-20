SIGNIEL Seoul to Showcase Traditional K-Culture with Premium Gugak Concerts During Summer Vacation Season

SIGNIEL Seoul will host the "SIGNIEL SEOUL K-LUXURY SALON" to share the sounds of Korea. The SIGNIEL SEOUL K-LUXURY SALON will run every Saturday from July 25 to August 15 in The Lounge on the 79th floor, presented in the form of a gugak concert. Any guest using The Lounge can enjoy the performances freely.

According to SIGNIEL Seoul on the 20th, each performance will combine the rich melodies of Korea's representative traditional instruments, including the gayageum, geomungo, haegeum, daegeum and ajaeng, with the refined atmosphere of the venue to highlight the hotel's distinctive K-luxury content. Each week will feature a different theme. On July 25, "Pum - Timeless Elegance" will present gayageum and haegeum performances, while August 1's "Pung - The Spirit of Nature" will feature geomungo and daegeum performances.

On August 8 and August 15, the program will feature "Hwa - The Beauty of Balance," centered on the saenghwang and gayageum, and "Gyeok - The Art of Refinement," featuring the ajaeng and gayageum. The concert program includes a diverse selection of traditional repertoire that reflects Korean sentiment, as well as globally beloved masterpieces. By spanning traditional and modern music, and Eastern and Western styles, the event is designed to let both local and international guests experience Korean traditional arts naturally.

Each performance will feature rising gugak musicians from the Department of Traditional Arts at Chung-Ang University. These young performers, who have won awards at domestic gugak competitions and have extensive stage experience, are expected to showcase the wide appeal of gugak by reinterpreting not only traditional music but also classical, film and popular music through the unique tones of Korean traditional instruments.

The concerts will be held twice every Saturday. The first session will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and the second from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A SIGNIEL Seoul official said, "This performance is a cultural program designed to introduce the beauty of Korean traditional arts to guests from around the world in an elegant way," adding, "We plan to continue presenting differentiated cultural content and make this a space where visitors can experience the new value of Korean luxury."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.